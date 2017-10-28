Dareus Passes Physical With Jaguars

Dec 13, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles player and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (99) swap jerseys after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles won 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bill Streicher, Bill Streicher)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Newly acquired defensive tackle Marcell Dareus has passed a physical with the Jacksonville Jaguars, completing his trade from the Buffalo Bills.

The Jaguars (4-3) gave the Bills (4-2) a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft for Dareus, a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

The 27-year-old Dareus passed a physical Saturday. The Jaguars released linebacker Jonathan Freeny to make room on the 53-man roster.

Jaguars czar Tom Coughlin says Dareus "will be a good fit with our team and our defense. We expect him to be stout against the run and to be able to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. This was a great opportunity to acquire a proven player who can come in and help us immediately."

Dareus had 300 tackles and 35 sacks in seven seasons with the Bills.

© 2017 Associated Press