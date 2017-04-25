WGRZ
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire at the end of 2017

Ashley Cole , KSDK 9:32 AM. EDT April 25, 2017

After 18 seasons, a NASCAR fan favorite is hitting the breaks.

Hendrick Motorsports announced on Twitter Tuesday morning, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will bring his NASCAR Cup Series to a close at the end of 2017.

Earnhardt is expected to discuss his decision in a press conference Tuesday afternoon alongside Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick.

