Daemen Beats Lake Erie, 2-1 in OT

from Daemen athletics-video provided by Daemen College

AMHERST, N.Y. - Sophomore forward Jamie Boyar (Williamsville, N.Y.) capitalized on a penalty kick opportunity during the first overtime period to deliver the Daemen College women's soccer team its first victory of the 2017 season, defeating visiting Lake Erie College 2-1 in non-conference action at Karrer Field this afternoon.

Some nifty passing into the attacking third led to a near breakaway for freshman forward Kayla Neumann (Wilson, N.Y.) who was subsequently hauled down inside the box resulting in a penalty kick in the game's 96th minute. Boyar, who led the team in goals and points as a freshman last season, calmly stepped to the penalty kick area and buried a high shot over the diving save attempt of Lake Erie goalkeeper Marissa Brannon (Concord, Ohio).

The win snapped a six-game winless streak (0-5-1) dating back to last season and moved the Wildcats to an even 1-1-1 in 2017. Lake Erie, which competes in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, suffered its second overtime defeat of the season and fell to 0-3 overall.

"As a coach, [I'm] just relieved that we got our first win," said veteran head coach Dan Dolan afterwards. "I think we've been playing well ever since we started our season in mid-August, so getting the win [was nice] and [now we're] looking forward to Sunday and next week for sure."

Freshman Celia de Pablo Esteban (Burgos, Spain) put the Wildcats on the board at the 67:51 mark, snapping a scoreless tie with the first marker of her career. A Daemen free kick resulted in a Lake Erie foul, giving de Pablo Esteban another free kick opportunity from approximately 20 yards out in the middle of the field. She lifted a perfectly placed shot over the Lake Erie wall and just underneath the crossbar.

But, just when it looked as if the Wildcats would pick up the win by shutout, the Storm countered a Daemen corner kick opportunity and evened the game at 1-1 at the 88:03 mark. Senior midfielder Deanna Hill (Troy, Mich.) found freshman forward Carley Kandel (Jeromesville, Ohio) who beat Daemen goalkeeper Katelin White (Lewiston, N.Y.) with a low shot as White raced out to challenge.

The teams traded possession over the first few minutes of the overtime period with both Brannon and White making saves to keep their teams in it. That set the stage for Neumann's run into the box and Boyar's heroics on the penalty kick and the win-clinching "golden goal".

Daemen held a 23-14 edge in total shots while placing 14 on frame compared to just six for the Storm. Brannon turned away 11 shots and Lake Erie recorded a team save in the 66th minute on a header by Daemen's Alex Valenti (Clarence, N.Y.). White made five saves for the Wildcats while picking up the first win of her collegiate career, behind a staunch Wildcat defense that largely included Valenti and freshmen Sam D'Agostino (Mississauga, Ont.), Kayla Goeddertz (Rochester, N.Y.) and Serena Uhl (Victor, N.Y.).

Daemen closes out a four-game homestand Sunday when non-conference foe Tiffin University comes to Karrer Field for an 11 a.m. matinee.

