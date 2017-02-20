Daboll Leaves Patriots For Alabama

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll during Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Seahawks 28-24. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has hired New England Patriots assistant Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Daboll is a 1993 graduate of St. Francis High School.



Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban announced Monday that Daboll will replace Steve Sarkisian, who ran the offense in the national championship game before leaving for the same job with the Atlanta Falcons.



Daboll's 17-year NFL career included two stints with the Patriots and five Super Bowl titles, including last season. He coached tight ends for two seasons and offensive line for one in his second stint in New England.



Daboll was a graduate assistant under Saban at Michigan State.



He has served as offensive coordinator for Kansas City (2012), Miami (2011) and Cleveland (2009-10).



Daboll also was the New York Jets' quarterbacks coach when Brett Favre came to play for them in 2008.

