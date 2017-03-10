UB won't repeat as MAC champions after loss to Toledo

CLEVELAND, OH - After upsetting second seeded Ball State in the quarterfinals of the MAC tournament, the magic in Cleveland wore out for the UB women. The Bulls quest for back-to-back MAC titles came to an end in the semifinals with a 72-65 loss to Toledo.

The Rockets gave UB problems all season winning both their meetings in the regular season. In this game, UB came out strong in the first quarter only trailing 17-15 by the end.

But the second frame was where things turned on the Bulls.

"We didn't believe we were good enough and if you have that moment of doubt in your mind, that's when somebody can take over what belongs to you," head coach Felisha Jack said.

That moment came around when Toledo's Kaayla McIntyre made a layup with 2:47 left in the second quarter to give the Rockets a 25-24 lead, and the lead for good.

"At this point in time, we panicked. We became individuals and we didn't believe. And then we said we got your back after that timeout but it was already a seven-point lead," Coach Jack explained.

And it didn't help that UB shot just over 30% from the field in that second quarter.

But the focus was on the basketball that is left to play in the WNIT and the future of this team.

