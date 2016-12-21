UB women's basketball off to best start in program history

BUFFALO, NY - After a 86-47 win over St. Bonaventure, UB women's basketball remains defeated at 9-0 and set a new record for the best start in program history.

"It's huge for us. We work so hard every day to provide that and we really wanted to get it last year but that was upset. So to get it this year and be able to bring that to Buffalo, we're just trying to bring something to this town and make this a destination," junior guard Stephanie Reid said.

One of the biggest differences from last year to this year has been UB's depth. Against the Bonnies, the Bulls played 13 players and outscored St. Bonaventure's bench, 31-9.

"It's very important, it's something we didn't have last year. It's such a blessing to have 14 strong this year," senior guard JoAnna Smith explained.

The Bulls average 27.8 points per game from their bench while nine players are averaging 10 minutes a game.

"This is the best team that I've ever coached. I had a really great team at Hofstra, that was really, really special but I think this team is even better," head coach Felisha Jack said.

UB has two more games left in non-conference play before the MAC slate starts on New Year's Eve.