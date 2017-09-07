UB Men's basketball releases 2017-2018 schedule

BUFFALO, NY - The Mid-American Conference released its men's basketball league schedule for the upcoming season. Here is the full UB men's basketball schedule for 2017-2018:
November 3rd vs. Daemen, 8 PM (Exhibition)
November 11th vs. Canisius, 1 PM (Regular season opener)
November 15th vs. Jacksonville St., 7 PM
November 20th vs. TBA (Cayman Islands Classic)
November 21st vs. TBA (Cayman Islands Classic)
November 22nd vs. TBa (Cayman Islands Classic)
November 29th @ Niagara, 7PM
December 2nd vs. St. Bonaventure, 2PM
December 6th @ Delaware, 7PM
December 9th vs. Central Penn, 2PM
December 16th vs. Robert Morris, 2PM
December 19th @Syracuse, TBA
December 21st @ Texas A&M, TBA
December 28th @ NJIT, 7PM
January 2nd vs. Toledo, TBA (MAC opener)
January 6th @ Ball State, 2PM
January 9th @ Akron, TBA
January 13th vs. Miami (OH), 2PM
January 16th vs. Northern Illinois, 7PM
January 19th @ Western Michigan, 7PM
January 23rd vs. Eastern Michigan, 7PM
January 26th @ Ohio, 6:30PM
January 30th @ Kent State, TBA
February 3rd vs. Western Michigan, 2PM
February 6th @ Central Michigan, 7PM
February 10th @ Northern Illinois, TBA
February 13th vs. Kent State, 7PM
February 17th vs. Bowling Green, 3:30PM
February 20th @ Miami (OH), TBA
February 24th vs. Ohio, 3:30PM
February 27th vs. Akron, 7PM
March 2nd @ Bowling Green, 6PM
