WGRZ
Close

UB Men's basketball releases 2017-2018 schedule

Heather Prusak, WGRZ 4:08 PM. EDT September 07, 2017

BUFFALO, NY - The Mid-American Conference released its men's basketball league schedule for the upcoming season. Here is the full UB men's basketball schedule for 2017-2018: 

 

November 3rd vs. Daemen, 8 PM (Exhibition)

November 11th vs. Canisius, 1 PM (Regular season opener) 

November 15th vs. Jacksonville St., 7 PM

November 20th vs. TBA (Cayman Islands Classic) 

November 21st vs. TBA (Cayman Islands Classic) 

November 22nd vs. TBa (Cayman Islands Classic) 

November 29th @ Niagara, 7PM

December 2nd vs. St. Bonaventure, 2PM

December 6th @ Delaware, 7PM

December 9th vs. Central Penn, 2PM

December 16th vs. Robert Morris, 2PM

December 19th @Syracuse, TBA

December 21st @ Texas A&M, TBA

December 28th @ NJIT, 7PM

January 2nd vs. Toledo, TBA (MAC opener)

January 6th @ Ball State, 2PM

January 9th @ Akron, TBA

January 13th vs. Miami (OH), 2PM

January 16th vs. Northern Illinois, 7PM

January 19th @ Western Michigan, 7PM

January 23rd vs. Eastern Michigan, 7PM

January 26th @ Ohio, 6:30PM

January 30th @ Kent State, TBA

February 3rd vs. Western Michigan, 2PM

February 6th @ Central Michigan, 7PM

February 10th @ Northern Illinois, TBA

February 13th vs. Kent State, 7PM

February 17th vs. Bowling Green, 3:30PM

February 20th @ Miami (OH), TBA

February 24th vs. Ohio, 3:30PM

February 27th vs. Akron, 7PM

March 2nd @ Bowling Green, 6PM

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories