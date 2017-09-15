UB announces plans to build fieldhouse

Rendering of UB's new fieldhouse. Courtesy: UB and CHA Design

AMHERST, NY - The University at Buffalo announced plans on Friday morning to build an on-campus fieldhouse.

Allen Greene, UB's Director of Athletics, says the university has contracted with LeChase Construction out of Rochester to build a 92,000 square foot indoor practice facility. The new building will be located near the north endzone of the UB stadium in Amherst.

Greene calls the project a "game-changer" and says the multi-use facility is important to the University's success. "It's a facility that is going to enhance the entire student-athlete experience at UB and benefit every one of our student-athletes, as well as the general student population," says Greene.

In addition to a full-size football field, the new fieldhouse will also feature a 6,000 foot rubber track, long/triple jump and pole vault pits, and softball hitting tunnels.

University events and expanded student recreation programming and intramurals will also be held inside the fieldhouse.

The $18 million project is funded through donations and football revenue. UB says no state funds are being used for the project.

Construction is scheduled to begin in October, and the facility is expected to be completed by spring of 2019.

