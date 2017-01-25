NCAAW: UB falls to Ball State, 89-75

BUFFALO, NY - Despite a huge night from Stephanie Reid and Joanna Smith, UB's three-game winning streak came to an end with a 89-75 loss to Ball State.

The Cardinals took a 14-12 lead with 4:20 left in the first quarter and never looked back.

Joanna Smith led the Bulls with a team-high 26 points while Stephanie Reid ended with 10 points and 16 assists.

UB is now 14-5 overall and 4-4 in conference play. Up next, the Bulls are at Western Michigan on Saturday.

