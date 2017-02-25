JOANNA SMITH REFLECTS ON SENIOR DAY - BUFFALO, NY - Saturday was a chance for JoAnna Smith to look back on her four-year career at UB as the senior played in her last, regular-season home game at Alumni Arena.

Before linking arms with her mom and family members, tears ran down JoAnna's face watching a tribute video to her favorite song, "My Heart Will Go On".

"It just made me want to bring tears to my eyes because in that moment, I thought of my progress from freshman to senior year. It's been an amazing experience. I'm just proud of myself and the journey I've been through," JoAnna Smith said.

And this one was even more special because her family from Mississippi made the trip in what was just her mom's second home game ever.

"It couldn't have been a better moment to share with my family," JoAnna explained.

Two on Your Side's Heather Prusak caught up with JoAnna after the game.

