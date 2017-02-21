WGRZ
Close

Blake Hamilton looks to lead UB to third straight title

Blake Hamilton hit the game-winning three-pointer in last year's MAC Championship and is on a roll again. 2 on Your Side's Heather Prusak caught up with him earlier this week.

Heather Prusak, WGRZ 7:05 PM. EST February 21, 2017

BUFFALO, NY - Blake Hamilton made the shot of his career to send UB to the NCAA tournament last season. He hit a three-pointer with 2 seconds left against Akron in the MAC championship game. 

Now, he's looking to lead the Bulls to their third straight MAC title and trip to the big dance. Hamilton leads the team in three-point percentage, points per game and assists per game. 

Channel 2's Heather Prusak caught up with Hamilton on the Bulls' season, his success and family life. 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories