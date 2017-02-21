Blake Hamilton looks to lead UB to third straight title

BUFFALO, NY - Blake Hamilton made the shot of his career to send UB to the NCAA tournament last season. He hit a three-pointer with 2 seconds left against Akron in the MAC championship game.

Now, he's looking to lead the Bulls to their third straight MAC title and trip to the big dance. Hamilton leads the team in three-point percentage, points per game and assists per game.

Channel 2's Heather Prusak caught up with Hamilton on the Bulls' season, his success and family life.

