Saturday Big 4 Hoops Scores

Heather Prusak, WGRZ 7:10 PM. EST January 07, 2017

BUFFALO, NY - Here is a round-up of all the Big 4 teams in action on Saturday, January 7th.

Men's Hoops: 

St. Bonaventure beat George Mason, 82-72.

Denzel Gregg ended with a game-high 24 points plus 12 rebounds. The Bonnies' bench also outscored George Mason's 22-13 led by Nelson Kaputo's 13.

UB beat Eastern Michigan, 77-68.

This is the Bulls' first conference win of the season. Blake Hamilton ended with a game-high 21 points while CJ Massinburg had his first career double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. 

 

Women's Hoops: 

Canisius lost to Quinnipiac, 64-53.

Margret Halfdanardottir finished with a team-high 12 points. 

Niagara lost to Marist, 60-58.

Marist made two free throws with two seconds left in the game to win it. Victoria Rampado led the Purple Eagles with a team-high 20 points and 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season.

UB lost to Central Michigan, 88-71. 

The Bulls have now lost two straight MAC games. Freshman Theresa Onwuka ended with a team-high 15 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double. This was also her first career start. 


