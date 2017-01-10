Niagara Loses to Manhattan 78-69

Nov 26, 2013; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Niagara Purple Eagles head coach Chris Casey during the first half against the Pennsylvania Quakers at the Palestra. Penn defeated Niagara 85-66. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Howard Smith, Howard Smith)



RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) - Zavier Turner scored 21 points, Calvin Crawford added 20, and Manhattan rallied to beat Niagara 78-69 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid and win its first Mid-American Athletic Conference contest.



Thomas Capuano scored 13, Samson Usilo added 12 and grabbed nine rebounds, and the Jaspers (6-11, 1-5) shot 53.8 percent from the floor in the second half.



Trailing 36-32 at halftime, Manhattan tied it at 54 after a 12-2 run capped by Aaron Walker Jr.'s 3-point play, led 57-54 on Crawford's 3-pointer, and were up by five with five minutes left. Dominic Robb pulled the Purple Eagles to 64-61 with a pair of free throws, but Turner hit a 3 and Manhattan led by 11 with 22 seconds left after a 7-0 run capped by Turner's free throw.



Matt Scott scored 21 points, Robb had 15 with 10 rebounds, and Kahlil Dukes added 13 points for Niagara (5-12, 2-4), which lost its second straight.