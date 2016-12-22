Canisius men's basketball looks to build off winning streak

BUFFALO, NY - Since scoring a season-low 58 points to Tennessee State on November 23rd, Canisius has turned things around. The Griffs are now on a four-game winning streak and have won six out of their last seven.

Canisius is coming off a huge overtime win against UB in the Big 4 Classic and can build off of that against St. Bonaventure on Thursday night.

But the Griffs have struggled at the Reilly Center. They've only won five times there in program history, so this woul be one of the biggest wins of the season.

"It would be great for our guys and for the program. It would kind of validate the things that we've been trying to improve at," head coach Reggie Witherspoon said.

A big key to this turnaround has been a balanced scoring attack. The Griffs average 86.3 points per game over the last seven games and they lead the MAAC in assists per game.

"Just to be able to go deep on our bench and rely on our bench to get minutes, it just shows how balanced of a team we are. It shows that on any given night it could be anybody's night," Jermaine Crumpton said.

One of the challenges the Griffs will face with the Bonnies is Jaylen Adams. He's averaging 23.5 points per game and that's good for fourth in the nation. Tip-off at the Reilly Center is at 7 p.m.