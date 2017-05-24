Charlotte to host 2019 NBA All-Star Game

(Photo by Bob Donnan - Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2016 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Good news for the Queen City. Charlotte will be hosting the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

The league announced the decision Wednesday, with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver citing the NBA's rich tradition in the Queen City.

"For three decades, the NBA has had a home in Charlotte. Generations of families have attended games there, and fans from many different walks of life have come together to share a passion for a team that is an anchor in the community.

"We have decided to award NBA All-Star 2019 to Charlotte based on this deep connection and the belief that we can honor our shared values of equality and inclusion, and we are excited to bring the All-Star Game back to Charlotte for the first time in 28 years."

The announcement comes after North Carolina repealed and replaced House Bill II which was widely seen as an anti-LGBT law. It led to multiple boycotts and economic losses for the Tar Heel State, including the NBA's 2017 All-Star Game which was moved from the Queen City to New Orleans.

The City of Charlotte released a statement announcing that the game would be held in the Queen City.

"The City of Charlotte is excited to welcome the NBA All-Star Game to the Queen City in 2019. The NBA and its fans are known for their passion and enthusiasm, and we're thrilled to build on their energy by showcasing all that Charlotte has to offer. We look forward to continued cooperation with our world-class partners, including the NBA, as we work together for a successful, enjoyable All-Star Game."

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan released the following statement Wednesday:

“We are thrilled the league has awarded NBA All-Star 2019 to the city of Charlotte. We want to thank Commissioner Silver for his leadership throughout this process and for the decision to bring NBA All-Star back to Buzz City. All-Star Weekend is an international event that will provide a tremendous economic impact to our community while showcasing our city, our franchise and our passionate Hornets fan base to people around the world. We look forward to serving as hosts for NBA All-Star 2019 and welcoming all visitors and guests to Spectrum Center.”

Silver said earlier in April that Charlotte was eligible to host the 2019 NBA All-Star Game and that the league "understands the concerns of those who say the repeal of HB2 did not go far enough."

"This is not an easy decision," said Silver. "The most recent change in law does not mean the fundamental issues are resolved. But after considering all points of view, we have concluded that Charlotte will be eligible to host the 2019 NBA All-Star Game."

As part of the NBA's agreement with Charlotte, a set of "equality principles" has been applied by the NBA and the Hornets organization. Silver said all venues, hotels, and businesses that work with the NBA will adhere to those policies.

The announced principles for equality for the 2019 All-Star Game are as follows:

Each partner will be required to provide all people with the right and opportunity to enjoy fully the goods, services and facilities of any place of public accommodation it provides, free of discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or any other legally protected characteristic.

Each partner will be required to provide its personnel with a work environment that promotes equal employment opportunities and prohibits discriminatory practices based on sexual orientation, gender identity or any other legally protected characteristic.

Each partner will be required to ensure that any restroom it provides for its personnel or the general public will be open for use by all individuals consistent with their gender identities.

Each partner will be required to include these principles in every contract it enters into with any sub-contractor providing goods, services, or facilities in connection with NBA All-Star 2019.

The Charlotte Chamber released a statement following the NBA's announcement, celebrating the news of Charlotte hosting the 2019 All-Star event.

"The Charlotte Chamber celebrates today's great news from the NBA and Charlotte Hornets. We thank NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and congratulate the Charlotte Hornets and the City of Charlotte. We also thank North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Speaker Tim Moore, Senate President Phil Berger and the all legislators who supported the bipartisan compromise repeal of House Bill 2, which made bringing the All-Star Game back to the Queen City possible."

