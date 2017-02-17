Charles Williams key to Griffs' hot streak

BUFFALO, NY - Canisius goaltender Charles Williams is one of the hottest goalies in the country. He leads the nation in save percentage and is in the top ten in goals against average and shutouts. So it's hard to believe one year ago, he was the backup at Ferris State University.

Four years, Williams spent in that role at Ferris State before coming to Canisius.

"After I graduated from Ferris, I still felt like I could compete and still have an opportunity to keep playing hockey," Charles Williams said.

And that opportunity came from a former Ferris State player who's now at Canisius. Trevor Large, a Griffs' assistant coach, played for Ferris State from 2000-2004 and had a hand in scouting Williams.

"I talked with the coaches after I graduated and next thing I know I get a call from Canisius like a week later. It happened very fast," Williams explained.

"We brought him in for his character, his leadership and he's added those in our locker room. He runs our prayer before each game," head coach Dave Smith said.

Now, Williams is a huge reason for the Griffs' longest unbeaten streak in the country at 13 games. But the turning point, the moment when everything started clicking for him came about a month into the season.

"We played Robert Morris and then the next weekend we played RIT home-and-home. That first weekend was really emotionally for me because my grandfather had just passed the night before and we won 1-0 and it was really emotionally after the game with all the guys giving me hugs," Williams explained.

"Then the next day, we won too and they were saying it was the first time we swept RIT and just the feel and atmosphere in the locker room was something I hadn't felt in my whole hockey career so that right then and there I was like this is going to be a good year."

