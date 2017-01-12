Chargers close to naming Anthony Lynn Head Coach

The Chargers are close to making another big move on Thursday.

On the same day the team announced it was relocating from San Diego to Los Angeles, it also is working on a deal to make former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn its head coach, a person familiar with the discussions told USA TODAY Sports' Tom Pelissero. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no deal had been completed.

Lynn was at Chargers headquarters on Thursday for a second interview with the team.

Lynn, 48, took over as the Bills' offensive coordinator this season when Greg Roman was fired two games into the season. He later served as the interim coach for the regular-season finale after Rex Ryan was dismissed.

Hiring Lynn would leave the San Francisco 49ers as the only NFL team with a head coaching vacancy.

