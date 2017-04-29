Chad Kelly drafted in 7th Round

Nov 5, 2016; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Chad Kelly (10) drops back to pass against Georgia Southern Eagles during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Justin Ford, Justin Ford)

This year's Mr. Irrelevant is quite relevant. Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly, nephew of Bills legend Jim Kelly, was selected with the final pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

The Western New York native was a star at St. Joe's in high school, but his collegiate career was a winding road with stops at Clemson, East Mississippi Community College and Ole Miss.

Kelly's injury history and off-the-field issues dropped his draft stock considerably.

As the final pick in the draft, Kelly is low risk/high reward for the Broncos. If Kelly stays out of trouble, he could end up being the steal of the draft.

Kelly was not the only Buffalo connection in the 7th Round.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected UB tight end Mason Schreck with Pick 251.

Schreck becomes the latest Bull to join the Bengals organization. Former quarterback Joe Licata and wide receiver Alex Neutz spent time with the Bengals in the past two years.

