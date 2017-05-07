Canisius Wins MAAC Lacrosse Title

BUFFALO, NY- For the sixth time in the last seven years the Canisius women's lacrosse team will head to the NCAA tournament.

Sunday afternoon at the Demske Complex the Lady Griffs beat Fairfield 13-to-10 to win the championship.

Canisius has played Fairfield four times in the championship game and won three of them.

Junior Erica Evans led the way with 6 goals and 4 assists. Evans now leads the country in goals with 76. Its a new school record for Canisius and is also a MAAC record for goals in a season.

Ashley Bull had 3 goals for the Griffs. Six Canisius players scored in the win.

The Griffs will find out their first round opponent tonight during the NCAA selection show. Despite all their success and a number of really close calls, the Lady Griffs have never won an NCAA tournament game.

