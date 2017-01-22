Canisius, Sacred Heart honor Sister Pares

Sister Maria Pares

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Players, coaches, and colleagues agree: Sister Maria was tough.

"What it is, is it taught these people to have confidence and self-realization,” said Canisius College assistant athletic director and former coach Mike Rappl.

Rappl, a softball coach of 35 years, first took over coaching basketball when Sister Maria left to coach at Marquette.

"She taught us a ton about basketball, but she taught us more about life because she invested in every player,” said former Sacred Heart player Theresa Wenzel.

Wenzel, who went on to play basketball in college, is now the president of the WNBA team, the Atlanta Dream.

Sister Maria started at Sacred Heart and coached a state championship high school team.

Then, she coached at Canisius College while continuing to coach at Sacred Heart.

"She didn't only coach basketball; she coached volleyball and softball and all the sports at Sacred Heart,” said Rappl. “So it was more about helping the girls and the sport, she didn't care what it was."

"It was never about stats, it was never about points. It was about team,” said former Sacred Heart player Sue Barone Casey.

Casey, now married with kids and working for Vanguard, was a member of that state championship team in the 80s.

"I adored that woman. I absolutely adored that woman,” Casey said.

Sacred Heart basketball team, 1986. Photo provided by Sue Casey.

Men’s head coach Reggie Witherspoon had known sister Maria since he was a teenager.

"She had historical accomplishments in basketball and in Western New York,” he said.

Witherspoon said that when he tells other younger coached that Pares coached two teams at once, they think he’s joking at first. He said it’s a testament to how much she loved her job.

Bother Witherspoon and Rappl also agree that Pares was at the frontier of women’s sports.

"When she got involved, it wasn't okay for girls to play, and she pushed that,” Rappl said.

"I want the young women to realize. Sometimes they don't know because they're 18 and 19, they don't know what it was like 20 or 30 years ago,” said current women’s head coach Terry Zah. “And she's one of the pioneers in women's sports, and what she's done, they should all be grateful for.”

Zah’s team participated in a moment of silence to start Sunday afternoons game. The team won, 63-49.

"She kind of set the stage for what female coaches...what the expectation should be. She made a lot of people uncomfortable, but she made all of us better in the process,” said Wenzel.

Sister Maria was diagnosed with cancer in 2001. Despite an illness she battled for 16 years, she continued to attend games.

"I think a lot of people think what Sister did was all about sports, but you know she's got VPs of financial companies, she's got doctors, she’s got attorneys,” said Wenzel who said Pares coached life in addition to sports.

"She was directed in what she was doing. She knew what she wanted to do. She knocked down barriers, and she made it better for everyone around her. What more could you do?" said Rappl, emotionally.

Sister Maria Pares was 75 years old.

Tim Graham of The Buffalo News was first to report on her death. For years, Pares coached women's basketball at Canisius College and Sacred Heart Academy in Amherst.

She was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 1996, and is also a member of the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame, and the Sacred Heart Academy Sports Hall of Fame.

Pares coached more than a dozen championship teams and at one time, she was on a 127 game winning streak.

Sister Maria Pares, photo provided by Canisius College

(© 2017 WGRZ)