Canisius rolls past Niagara, 4-2

BUFFALO, NY - Canisius extended its hot streak on Wednesday night with a 4-2 win against Niagara. The Griffs still have the nation's longest active unbeaten streak with a 10-0-3 record in their last 13 games.

But the Purple Eagles got out to a fast start in this one. Stephen Pietrobon scored less than two minutes in. The Griffs responded as Matt Hoover's shot went five-hole to tie the game at 1.

Canisius struck first in the second period on the power play. Geoff Fortman scored his second goal of the season to give the Griffs their first lead of the game. But Niagara responded on a goal from Sam Rennaker to tie the game at two before the end of the period.

In the third, it was all Canisius. Jimmy Mazza scored the game-winner and Matt McLeod added the fourth and final goal of the night.

Canisius has now won all three matchups with Niagara this season and can sweep the season series on Friday at Dwyer Arena.

(© 2017 WGRZ)