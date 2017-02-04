Canisius rides early lead to victory over Siena, 80-73 (Photo: © Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Phil Valenti had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Canisius beat Siena 80-73 to earn the season sweep over the Saints on Saturday night.



Valenti finished 8 of 14 from the field and hit four 3-pointers. Four more Golden Griffins scored in double figures, led by Kassius Robertson and Kiefer Douse, each of whom scored 13. Jermaine Crumpton and Isaiah Reese chipped in 10 apiece.



Marquis Wright scored 26 and Javion Ogunyemi added 20 to lead Siena (10-14, 7-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). The Saints outshot Canisius 50.9 percent to 45.8 percent and finished with more total field goals, but they missed all eight of their 3-point attempts while Canisius hit six.



The Golden Griffins (14-10, 7-6) led by 15 at halftime (47-32). Siena battled back, cutting it to 61-56 on a Wright layup with 11:47 left. But Canisius responded, regaining a 10-point advantage on a Robertson layup and the Golden Griffins held on for the win.

