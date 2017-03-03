Canisius Loses to St. Peter's 61-58

Nov 13, 2016; Lexington, KY, USA; Canisius Golden Griffins head coach Reggie Witherspoon looks on during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Rupp Arena. Kentucky defeated Canisius 93-69. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark Zerof, Mark Zerof)



ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Quadir Welton scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and second-seeded St. Peter's held off No. 7 Canisius to win Friday night's Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal 61-58.



Trevis Wyche scored 10 points for the Peacocks (19-12), who will play the winner of No. 3 Iona vs. No. 6 Rider in Sunday's semifinal.



The Peacocks scored 12 straight and led 42-25 early in the second half. Canisius closed to 53-47 on Jermaine Crumpton's dunk while St. Peter's went without a field goal for nearly 10 minutes. Crumpton's 3 with 42 seconds left made it a one-point game, 59-58, but Wyche's layup put the Peacocks up 61-58 with 13 seconds to go. Three-pointers by Crumpton and Reese rimmed out and time expired.



St. Peter's hit 10 of 17 free throws to 8 of 12 for the Golden Griffins, but was outscored 32-28 in the paint and outrebounded 37-26.



Reese scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Crumpton scored 18 points for Canisius (18-15).

