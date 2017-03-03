Canisius Loses to St. Peter's 61-58

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Quadir Welton scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and second-seeded St. Peter's held off No. 7 Canisius to win Friday night's Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal 61-58.
Trevis Wyche scored 10 points for the Peacocks (19-12), who will play the winner of No. 3 Iona vs. No. 6 Rider in Sunday's semifinal.
The Peacocks scored 12 straight and led 42-25 early in the second half. Canisius closed to 53-47 on Jermaine Crumpton's dunk while St. Peter's went without a field goal for nearly 10 minutes. Crumpton's 3 with 42 seconds left made it a one-point game, 59-58, but Wyche's layup put the Peacocks up 61-58 with 13 seconds to go. Three-pointers by Crumpton and Reese rimmed out and time expired.
St. Peter's hit 10 of 17 free throws to 8 of 12 for the Golden Griffins, but was outscored 32-28 in the paint and outrebounded 37-26.
Reese scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Crumpton scored 18 points for Canisius (18-15).
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs