Canisius HS kicker Haubeil named All-USA

Blake Haubeil, Canisius (Photo: WGRZ)

It’s no wonder that Alabama and Ohio State have the top two recruiting classes for 2017, according to the USA TODAY Sports Composite rankings.

The two programs dominated the selections for the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Football Teams announced this week.

Seven ALL-USA players are committed to Ohio State, including both Offensive Player of the Year Tate Martell from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) and Defensive Player of the Year Shaun Wade from Trinity Christian (Jacksonville).

The Ohio State commits also include:

Wyatt Davis, OL, St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Blake Haubeil, K, Canisius (Buffalo)

Josh Myers, OL, Miamisburg (Ohio)

Baron Browning, LB, Kennedale (Texas)

Chase Young, DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)

Alabama has five commits:

Najee Harris, RB, Antioch (Calif.)

Dylan Moses, LB, IMG Academy (Brandeton, Fla.)

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Deerfield Beach (Fla.)

Alex Leatherwood, OT, Booker T. Washington (Pensacola, Fla.)

Brandon Ruiz, K, Williams Field (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Georgia was next with four:

D’Andre Swift, RB, St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

Jake Fromm, QB, Houston County (Warner Robbins, Ga.)

Richard LeCounte III, DB, Liberty County (Hinesville, Ga.)

Isaiah Wilson, OT, Poly Prep Country Day (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Stanford is the only other programs with multiple ALL-USA selections:



For the Cardinal:

Walker Little, OT, Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas)

Colby Parkinson, TE, Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.)