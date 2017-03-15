Canisius goalie Williams a Hobey Baker finalist

(Photo: Tom Wolf, 2016 Tom Wolf)

CANISIUS SPORTS INFORMATION - Canisius senior goaltender Charles Williams has been named a top ten finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, it was announced on Wednesday.

Williams is the first player in school history to be named a finalist for the prestigious honor, given annually to college hockey’s top player.

The ten finalists were selected by voting from all 60 Division I college hockey head coaches and by online fan balloting at www.hobeybakeraward.com. Next, the 27-member Selection Committee and an additional round of fan balloting (at www.hobeybakeraward.com from March 16-26) will determine this year’s Hobey Baker winner.

Criteria for the award include: displaying outstanding skills in all phases of the game, strength of character on and off the ice, sportsmanship and scholastic achievements.

A native of Canton, Mich., Williams has put together a storybook season during his inaugural campaign with Canisius. In 33 games between the pipes for the Griffs, Williams leads the nation with a .946 save percentage and is tied for first with six shutouts. The graduate transfer also ranks second amongst NCAA Division I goaltenders with a 1.75 goals against average and is in the top ten nationally in saves (997/4th), shots faced (1054/5th), and winning percentage (.734/8th).

The All-AHC First Team selection was dominant during conference play, leading the league in goals against average (1.69), save percentage (.947) and shutouts (5) to help guide the Griffs to the program’s first Atlantic Hockey Conference regular season title. The six-time AHC Goalie of the Week honoree was in goal for all 18 of Canisius’ victories in league play, allowing one goal or fewer in 13 of 27 conference games played while recording 25 or more saves on 19 occasions.

Since the start of the new year, Williams has been nearly unbeatable, compiling a 14-1-3 mark in 18 contests with a 1.43 goals against average and a .954 save percentage. He has started all 17 contests during the Griffs’ current 17-game unbeaten streak, recording three of his six shutouts this season in those contests.

The Hobey Hat Trick, consisting of three finalists, will be announced on March 30, 2017. The Hobey Baker Award winner will be revealed April 7 from Chicago, Ill., during the NCAA Frozen Four.

