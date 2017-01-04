Canisius beats Quinnipiac for seven straight wins

BUFFALO, NY - Reggie Witherspoon and Canisius are now off to a seven-game winning streak with an 83-77 win over Quinnipiac.

And this one wasn't a pretty start for the Griffs. They went into halftime down by one and fell behind by five at one point in the second half.

But Kiefer Douse led the comeback for Canisius. He ended the night tied for a game-high 18 points plus 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Kassius Robertson also sparked the Griffs' rally with 17 points.

And Canisius is improves to 10-5 overall and 3-1 in MAAC play. The Griffs are back in action on Sunday, January 8th at Iona.