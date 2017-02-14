Canisius 89 Iona 83

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Phil Valenti scored 18 points, Kassius Robertson forced two late turnovers, and Canisius closed on a 6-0 spurt to beat Iona 89-83 on Tuesday night.
Jermaine Crumpton added 17 points and made four 3-pointers for the Golden Griffins (16-11, 9-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kiefer Douse chipped in 16 for Canisius, which had six in double-figures.
Robertson forced a turnover that led to Crumpton's 3-pointer, giving Canisius an 86-83 lead with 1:19 to play. Iona committed a turnover on its next possession, but Taylor Bessick blocked a shot and Robertson missed a 3, and the Gaels had the ball with 33 seconds left. Robertson forced another turnover and made two free throws to stretch the lead to 88-83.
The Gaels' Deyshonee Much missed a 3-pointer and Malik Johnson split a pair of free throws to end it.
Jon Severe and Jordan Washington scored 15 points apiece to lead Iona (17-10, 10-6). Washington grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs