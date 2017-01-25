Can-Am indoor football coming to Buffalo

BUFFALO- The inaugural season of the Can-Am Indoor Football League will include the Buffalo Blitz. (Photo: WGRZ-TV)

The CAIFL made the official announcement on Wednesday at RiverWorks, where the Blitz will play its home games starting in April.

The semi-pro football league is split into two divisions: East and West. The East features teams from Boston, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut and Glens Falls. The West includes teams from Niagara Falls, Ontario Niagara, Lockport, Rochester and now Buffalo.

The principal owners of the Blitz are Bob Guenther and John Augustine, who were both part of the minor-pro Buffalo Gladiators organization. Guenther was offensive coordinator of the champion Gladiators and Augustine won league MVP eight times in his 20 years with the team.

The Blitz' season begins in March, and Buffalo's first home game is Saturday, April 8.

Tickets start at $10.

The Blitz will be holding open tryouts at the ADPRO Sports Center (Bills Fieldhouse) in Orchard Park on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 1-3pm.

