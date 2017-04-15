Calvert Suspended For 1 Game

Apr 14, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Matt Calvert (11) reacts after cross checking Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Tom Kuhnhackl (34) during the third period in game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena. The Penguins won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)

NEW YORK (AP) - Columbus Blue Jackets forward Matt Calvert has been suspended one game for his cross-check to Pittsburgh's Tom Kuhnhackl late in the third period of a Game 2 loss to the Penguins.



Calvert will miss Game 3 Sunday. The NHL announced the suspension Saturday night.



Calvert received a minor penalty for cross-checking on Friday when he chased down Kuhnhackl away from the play and hit the Penguins forward in the head with his stick, which broke in the process. The NHL Department of Player Safety says it rose to the level of supplemental discipline because it was not a hockey play and fell into the category of message-sending.



The penalty came with 35 seconds left in a 4-1 loss that dropped the Blue Jackets into a 2-0 hole in the best-of-seven series.



Kuhnhackl practiced on Saturday. Calvert was not made available to the media.





© 2017 Associated Press