Burkholder Era Ends at Niagara

NIAGARA UNIV., N.Y. – Dave Burkholder will not return as the head coach of Niagara University’s ice hockey team. This decision was reached after discussions with Dave Burkholder, and careful consideration and review.

“The ice hockey program at Niagara University is incredibly important to the university community. Its success plays an important role in the vibrancy of our campus life, and that extends beyond the campus into our region,” said Simon Gray, director of athletics. “Much of that culture can be credited to Dave Burkholder’s legacy with our team. However, after recent discussions with Dave about the future of the program, both Dave and the university have decided that a change in leadership is best for the program.”

Dave Burkholder has been the head coach of Niagara University’s men’s ice hockey team since 2001; prior to that that, he served as an assistant coach for the Purple Eagles for five seasons. He was honored with the Atlantic Hockey Coach of the Year and was a two-time College Hockey America Coach of the Year. He coached the Purple Eagles to 247 total wins, two CHA Tournament championships, two CHA and one AHA regular season titles and three trips to the NCAA Tournament.

“Dave has worked tirelessly for NU and has represented our mission well,” Gray continued. “Dave has made an impact on a significant number of lives in the hockey community and has been an integral part of Western New York for more than 20 years. On behalf of the entire university, we thank Dave for his dedication and service to Niagara University.”

A national search for a new coach will begin immediately.



