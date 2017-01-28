Bulls Lose Another Heartbreaker, 91-90

Nov 29, 2016; Omaha, NE, USA; Buffalo Bulls forward Raheem Johnson (31) and forward Willie Conner (2) and forward Blake Hamilton (0) and guard Davonta Jordan (3) and forward David Kadiri (4) take the court against the Creighton Bluejays at CenturyLink Center Omaha. Creighton defeated Buffalo 93-72. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steven Branscombe, Steven Branscombe)



AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Kwan Cheatham Jr. had 31 points, Isaiah Johnson scored 27, including the game-winning free throw, and Akron survived for a 91-90 win over Buffalo on Saturday night.



Johnson picked up a two-shot foul on a drop-step post move with 2.3 seconds left and made the second free throw to put Akron (18-3, 8-0 Mid-American Conference) back in front. Buffalo (9-12, 3-5) failed to get off shot in the remaining time.



The Zips won their 11th straight and extended their home winning streak to 28. The Bulls rallied from a nine-point deficit to tie it at 90 on Blake Hamilton's 3-pointer with 25 seconds left.



Hamilton finished with 33 points, making 13 of 16 shots including all four of his 3-point attempts. Willie Connor had 19 points.



Cheatham was 7 of 13 from 3-point range for the Zips and grabbed seven boards. Johnson had 10 rebounds. Akron maintained its three-game lead in the Mid-American Conference.

