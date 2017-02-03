Bulls Crushes Ball State 96-69

(Photo: Photograph courtesy of ESPNU)

MUNCIE, INDIANA- The UB Bulls crushed Ball State Friday night in Muncie Indiana, 96-69.

The Bulls led 44-38 at halftime and blew it open in the second half outscoring the Cardinals 52-31 in the second half.

Blake Hamilton continued his strong play leading all scorers with 25 points. Nick Perkins had 21 for the Bulls.

With the win UB improves to 11-12 on the season and to 5-5 in MAC play.

Ball State was led by Franko House who had 24 points. The loss drops Ball State to 15-8 overall and 6-4 MAC play.

The teams split two meetings this year with Ball State winning at UB in January 92-77 and UB returning the favor with Friday night's win.

UB returns to action Tuesday night at home when Northern Illinois comes to Alumni Arena. Tip off is scheduled for 7-pm.

