Bulls Blast Colgate 33-10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tyree Jackson threw for one touchdown and ran in another to lead Buffalo in a 33-10 win over Colgate on Saturday night.

Emmanuel Reed rushed for a career-high 120 yards on 22 carries, including a 10-yard touchdown run, and Johnathan Hawkins punched in a TD from the 1 as Buffalo (1-2) evened its series with the Raiders at 8-8.

The Bulls scored on each of their first half possessions to take a 30-3 lead into the break and then protected its advantage the rest of the way, capping the game with a 21-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter by Adam Mitcheson, his second of the night.

Jackson opened the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown after marching 75 yards in 11 plays and connected with Anthony Johnson less than two minutes later on a 14-yard TD throw. He finished 9 of 16 for 184 yards passing with another 97 yards on the ground.

