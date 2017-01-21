Bulls Beat Broncos 66-54

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Nick Perkins scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Buffalo in a 66-54 win over Western Michigan on Saturday.
It was the third double-double this season for Perkins who was 5 of 10 from the floor and 9 of 10 from the free throw line for the Bulls (9-10, 3-3 Mid-American). Blake Hamilton added 15 points and 10 assists and Willie Conner had 12 points.
Hamilton and Conner each hit a 3-pointer early in the second half and Hamilton followed with a layup and a dunk back-to-back to help bring the Bulls back from a five-point deficit at intermission to tie it 38-38 with 15:43 to play. Perkins and CJ Massinburg traded 3s to give Buffalo a 59-49 lead with 2:33 left and the Bulls led the rest of the way.
Seth Dugan led the Broncos (6-12, 2-4) with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
