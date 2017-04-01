Bulldogs Stun Huskies in OT, 66-64

Mar 31, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs players celebrate after defeating the Connecticut Huskies in the semifinals of the women's Final Four at American Airlines Center. The Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs defeated the Connecticut Huskies in overtime 66-64. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)



DALLAS (AP) - UConn's record 111-game winning streak came to a startling end when Mississippi State pulled off perhaps the biggest upset in women's basketball history, shocking the Huskies 66-64 on Morgan William's overtime buzzer beater in the national semifinals Friday night.



William hit a 15-footer to cap it, moments after a replay review awarded UConn two free throws for a flagrant 1 foul call that tied the game with 26.6 seconds left.



The Bulldogs (34-4) will play South Carolina for the national championship Sunday night in a matchup of two SEC teams.



Mississippi State and UConn met in the Sweet 16 last season and the Huskies won by 60 points - the biggest win in regional semifinals history. All season long the Bulldogs had that humiliating loss on their minds.



Now they've erased that defeat, beating UConn (36-1) - which had won the last four national championships - on the grandest stage in one of the sport's greatest games.

