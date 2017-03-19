Buffalo Beauts win NWHL Championship

(photo: Buffalo Beauts )

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Who says Buffalo has a professional sports curse?

Sunday, the Buffalo Beauts of the National Women's Hockey League (NWHL) won the Isobel Cup, the NWHL version of the Stanley Cup, with a 3-2 win over the Boston Pride.

The Beauts came out firing and took a 3-0 lead heading into the third period. But Boston stormed back in the final frame scoring two to make it 3-2.

But a big reason Buffalo held on was goaltender Brianne McLaughlin who made 60 saves in the including 22 in the third period.

Megan Bozek, Emily Jangia and Corinne Buie all scored for Buffalo.

