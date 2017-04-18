WGRZ Photo (Photo: Hazlitt, Shannon)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Basketball and hockey fans in Buffalo have a reason to celebrate.

Tuesday, Buffalo was awarded the 2019 Men's Frozen Four and the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball First and Second Rounds.

Canisius College, along with the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, (MAAC) and Niagara University will serve as the championship hosts.

The Frozen Four includes three games: two national semifinal games Thursday and a national championship game two days after. The last time Buffalo hosted the Frozen Four was in 2003.

Games for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Tournament will be played March 17 and 19 at KeyBank Center. It will be the seventh time since 2000 Buffalo has hosted the NCAA championship tournament.

The announcement came just over a month after Buffalo hosted the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basetkball Championship First and Second Rounds at KeyBank Center.

“This is a very important day for Buffalo sports,” said Russ Brandon, managing partner and president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment said. “It has been our mission, under the direction of Terry and Kim Pegula, to continually advance Buffalo’s standing as a destination for major sporting events that have a tremendous effect on our community."

