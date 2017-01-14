Feb 20, 2016; Dayton, OH, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies head coach Mark Schmidt reacts during the first half against the Dayton Flyers at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Kohl, David Kohl)

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) - Matt Mobley scored 25 points and Denzel Gregg added 21 as St. Bonaventure beat Fordham 73-53 on Saturday.



Mobley was 7 of 11 from the floor, made five 3-pointers, and was 6 of 6 from the line. Gregg was 8-of-14 shooting and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. Josh Ayeni added 16 points, including 12 of 13 free throws, for St. Bonaventure (11-6, 3-2 Atlantic 10).



Jaylen Adams, the Bonnies' leading scorer who averages 22.3 points per game, sat out for a second straight game with an ankle injury.



Javontae Hawkins scored 16 points and Antwoine Anderson had 13 for Fordham (7-11, 1-4).



St. Bonaventure had a six-point halftime lead and stretched it to 20 points with five minutes left. The Bonnies shot 21 of 40 (53 percent) from the field and made 26 of 29 free throws (90 percent).

