Bonnies Rally Past Hawks 67-63

Feb 13, 2016; St. Bonaventure, NY, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaylen Adams (10) shoots the ball as George Washington Colonials forward Kevin Larsen (right) defends during the first half at the Reilly Center. St. Bonaventure defeated George Washington 64-57. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes)

OLEAN, NY- (AP) - Freshman Josh Ayeni hit a clutch basket with 91 seconds remaining and Jaylen Adams went 4-for-4 at the line down the stretch as Saint Bonaventure's pulled together an 18-point comeback win, 67-63, over Saint Joseph's on Tuesday night.



Adams led Saint Bonaventure's (13-6, 5-2 Atlantic 10) with 19 points, including 7 of 7 at the line, and Ayeni added 12 points off the bench. Matt Mobley scored 13 and Denzel Gregg 12 points with 12 rebounds, his sixth double-double this season.



The Bonnies trailed by 13 after Saint Joseph's Nick Robinson scored with 6:33 to go, but the Hawks (9-10, 2-5) didn't score a field goal the rest of the game as Saint Bonaventure closed on a 21-4 pace.



Ayeni shook his man and launched a pull-up jumper from the top of the key, giving the Bonnies their first lead of the game, 63-62 with 1:31 remaining. Saint Joseph's missed its last eight baskets.



Lamarr Kimble led the Hawks with 14 points.





Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.