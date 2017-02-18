Bonnies Lose to Dayton 76-72

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Scoochie Smith scored 19 points, shooting 11 for 14 from the foul line, Kendall Pollard added 16 points and Dayton beat Saint Bonaventure 76-72 on Saturday.
Jaylen Adams made a 3 to bring the Bonnies to within 74-72 with 3 seconds left, but Darrell Davis sealed the win for Dayton (21-5, 12-2 Atlantic 10) with a pair of free throws with .9 second left. Dayton shot 28 for 39 from the line.
The Bonnies led 34-28 at halftime, and Kyle Davis' layup with 11:20 left put the Flyers on top the rest of the way.
Dayton outscored St. Bonaventure (16-10, 8-6) 16-9 after intermission to secure the lead. Charles Cooke scored 13 for the Flyers, which trailed by as many as 15 in the first half.
Adams scored a career high 35 points for the Bonnies and made 15 for 17 from the foul line. Matt Mobley added 14 points before fouling out.
Dayton and Virginia Commonwealth (22-5, 12-2) remain deadlocked atop the conference standings.
