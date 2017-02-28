Bonnies Lose to Davidson 68-63

Feb 20, 2016; Dayton, OH, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies head coach Mark Schmidt talks with an official during the first half against the Dayton Flyers at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Kohl, David Kohl)



DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) - Jack Gibbs scored 29 points, including four 3-pointers, with three steals and Davidson beat St. Bonaventure 68-63 on Tuesday night to snap a two-game skid.



Peyton Aldridge added 11 points and Davidson (15-13, 8-9 Atlantic 10), which never trailed, held the Bonnies to their third-lowest scoring output of the season - 15 points below their conference-leading season average.



Gibbs scored the Bulldogs' first six points during an 11-2 run that made it 26-12 when Jordan Watkins hit a 3 with 7: 15 left in the half. Matt Mobley hit a 3-pointer before Jaylen Adams made two free throws to pull St. Bonaventure within three with 2:11 to play. Neither team scored until two foul shots by Gibbs made it 66-61 two minutes later. Adams made a layup but Aldridge hit two free throws to cap the scoring with six seconds left.



Mobley finished with 16 points, Adams scored 14 and Josh Ayeni 12 for St. Bonaventure (18-11, 10-7). The Bonnies hit just 3 of 11 (27 percent) from 3-point range and made 14 of 24 free throws.

