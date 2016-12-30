AMHERST, Mass. (AP) - Jaylen Adams had 29 points, including four 3-pointers, Matt Mobley scored 23 and St. Bonaventure beat Massachusetts 89-77 in the Atlantic 10 opener for both teams on Friday.
Denzel Gregg added 11 points and Josh Ayeni scored eight on 4-of-4 shooting in just seven minutes before being ejected - along with UMass' Brison Gresham - after a scuffle that led to a flagrant 2 fouls.
Mobley scored the first eight points, including back-to-back 3s, during a 16-3 run to close the first half and start the second that made it 49-35 with 17:08 left. David Andoh hit two free throws to give the Bonnies (9-4) their biggest lead, 71-52, with eight minutes remaining and they cruised from there.
Donte Clarke had 19 points and Rashaan Holloway scored 15 for UMass (10-4) which had won four in a row.
Bonnies Bounce Back, Beat UMASS 89-77
WGRZ 8:48 PM. EST December 30, 2016
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sears To Close Two WNY Locations
-
Woman Makes Big Donation To Niagara SPCA
-
Lake Effect Snow returns to WNY today
-
Bills Fan Sings Drought Is "16 Going On 17"
-
Buffalo Board of Education meeting to discuss Paladino's resignation.
-
Lynn Takes Over As Bills Interim Head Coach
-
12 Arrests Made At Walden Galleria This Week
-
WGRZ Breaking News
-
Trash To Treasure: Plastic Bags Help Homeless
-
$30 Million Apartment Complex For Main Street
More Stories
-
Wind Advisory for parts of WNYDec 29, 2016, 8:18 a.m.
-
Board shifts Paladino decision to stateDec 30, 2016, 11:09 p.m.
-
Paladino to WGRZ Reporter: "Are you an idiot?"Dec 30, 2016, 5:17 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs