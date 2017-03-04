Bonnies Beat UMass 60-56

St. Bonaventure University today announced that Mark Schmidt will remain head coach of the Bonnies' basketball program. (Photo: USA Today Sports Images)



SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) - Jaylen Adams scored 17 points with nine assists and made all 12 of his free throws, and St. Bonaventure held off UMass 60-56 on Saturday to end its regular season by clinching the No. 5 seed in the upcoming Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.



Malik Hines scored eight points in an 11-0 run and UMass rallied to a 41-36 lead on Chris Baldwin's layup with 12:56 left in the game. The lead flip-flopped before David Andoh hit a jumper with 2:31 to go for a 54-53 Bonnies' lead.



UMass closed to 58-56 on Dejon Jarreau's layup with 13 seconds left, but Adams sealed it with two from the line with 12 seconds left.



Andoh added 12 points for the Bonnies (19-11, 11-7), who made 21 of 24 free throws to the Minutemen's 6 of 13, but were outrebounded 43-35 and outscored 38-22 in the paint.



Hines had 15 points and 13 rebounds for UMass (14-17, 4-14) and Baldwin had 10.

