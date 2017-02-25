Bonnies Beat Duquense 80-77

Feb 3, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies head coach Mark Schmidt shakes hands with the Saint Joseph's Hawks after a game at Michael J. Hagan Arena. St. Bonaventure won 83-73. Mandatory Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Derik Hamilton, Derik Hamilton)



SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) - Matt Mobley scored 20 points and St. Bonaventure held on late to beat Duquesne 80-77 on Saturday.



Mobley was 5 of 17 from the floor and 8 of 10 from the line for the Bonnies (18-10, 10-6 Atlantic 10). Denzel Gregg added 15 points and 14 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. Josh Ayeni also had 15 points and Jaylen Adams 14.



Mobley got St. Bonaventure off to a 12-4 second-half start on a pair of 3-pointers, two layups and two free throws to put the Bonnies on top 50-45 with 16:18 to play. A Gregg tip-in stretched it to 67-52 with 8:22 left. Duquesne evened it up at 74 with 1:09 remaining but Mobley sank five foul shots down the stretch to keep the Bonnies on top.



Mike Lewis II scored 20 points to lead the Dukes (10-19, 3-13) who are on a three-game slide.

