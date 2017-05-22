Bonnies Adams Returns For Senior Year

Feb 13, 2016; St. Bonaventure, NY, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaylen Adams (10) shoots the ball as George Washington Colonials forward Kevin Larsen (right) defends during the first half at the Reilly Center. St. Bonaventure defeated George Washington 64-57. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes)

OLEAN, NY- Jaylen Adams will return to St. Bonaventure for his senior season. The star guard put his name up for consideration for the NBA draft, but did not hire an agent. Monday it was announced that he will return to play for the Bonnies this season.

Adams was the second leading scorer in the A-10 last year. Adams averaged 20.6 points per game.

Adams told the school's web site that "declaring for the draft was the best decision" he ever made.

"I learned a lot and am now excited about the upcoming season here at St. Bonaventure," he said.

Adams participated in workouts for 3 NBA teams in the past 5 weeks. His return means the Bonnies have four starters coming back from last year's team that finished 20-12.

