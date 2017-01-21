Bogosian scores in overtime, Sabres edge Canadiens 3-2

Oct 18, 2016; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) and defenseman Zach Bogosian (47) during the second period against Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

MONTREAL (AP) - Zach Bogosian scored his first goal of the season in overtime and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams.

Sabres captain Brian Gionta and Cody Franson also scored. Robin Lehner stopped 36 shots.

Artturi Lehkonen and Phillip Danault scored for Montreal, and Carey Price made 35 saves.

Bogosian scored with a slap shot 1:48 into overtime, just a few seconds after Lehner robbed Montreal's Alex Galchenyuk from the slot with his glove.

The Sabres improved to 3-4-1 in back-to-backs after beating Detroit 3-2 in overtime on Friday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.