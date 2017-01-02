ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Blues and Blackhawks took to the outdoors Monday, with Vladimir Tarasenko scoring twice in a 1:53 span of the third period and Jake Allen stopping 22 shots to lead St. Louis to a 4-1 victory over Chicago in the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium.
It was 46 degrees when play began before a sellout crowd of 46,556, the sixth largest for a Winter Classic. This was the 21st regular-season outdoor NHL game.
The Blues went ahead 2-1 when Tarasenko made a backhand pass that hit Niklas Hjalmarsson's skate and slipped by goalie Corey Crawford at 12:05 of the third period. Tarasenko then scored on a wrist shot over Crawford's shoulder at 13:58, giving him 18 goals this season. Robbi Fabbri assisted on both goals.
The Blues added an empty-net goal by Alexander Steen at 18:46.
Blues Win Winter Classic on NBC
