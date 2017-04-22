Blues Eliminate WIld

Apr 22, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; St Louis Blues congratulate St Louis Blues forward Magnus Paajarvi (56) after his game winning goal in overtime against the Minnesota Wild in game five of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. The St Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel)





ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Magnus Paajarvi scored at the 9:42 mark in overtime, giving the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 victory over Minnesota on Saturday in Game 5 of their playoff series, eliminating the Wild.



The Blues advanced to play Nashville in the second round.



Jake Allen made 34 saves for the Blues, who led 2-0 and 3-1 before a furious rally by the Wild to try to keep their season alive forced the extra frame.



Paajarvi's first career playoff goal gave Blues coach Mike Yeo the satisfaction of beating the team that fired him a little over a year ago.



Mikko Koivu and Jason Zucker scored to bring the Wild back from their second two-goal hole, a deficit that held past the midpoint of the third period.

