Bisons Win 5-4, Sweep Columubs

(Photo: Photograph courtesy Buffalo Bisons)

From bisons.com

The Bisons capped off a three-game sweep of the Clippers on Sunday with a 5-4 victory at Coca-Cola Field. Mike Ohlman hit two of the Herd's four home runs, including the game-winner in the eighth inning in front of 7,207 in downtown Buffalo.

Ohlman's big day began with an RBI-single in the first inning to bring Christian Lopes home. Then leading off in the third inning, the catcher drilled his first home run of the day to centerfield, as the ball barely escaped the gloves of leaping Tyler Naquin. Finally, with the game knotted up at four runs a piece, Ohlman grabbed a solo home run in the eighth inning to lead the Bisons to victory.

Jason Leblebijian and Dwight Smith Jr. joined Ohlman in the home run-parade Sunday. With the game tied at 1-1 in the second inning, Leblebijian - who moments earlier pulled off a terrific catch to set up a double play - drilled a 3-2 pitch to center-right field for his fourth home run of the season. Leblebijian took the momentum from that homer to finish 3-4 on the day.

However, the Herd left 12 men on base through the first six innings, allowing a Columbus comeback. In the seventh inning, Richie Shaffer sent a line drive to left field out of the park for a two-run homer. Naquin homered an inning later to tie the game up at four.

Brett Oberholtzer started the game and pitched seven innings on the day. He allowed three runs and struck out four. Wil Browning (3-0) earned the win in relief while Murphy Smith got the final two outs of the game for his first career save.

In sweeping the Clippers, Buffalo moves to 11-4 on the season as they leave Coca-Cola Field 4-1 during their five-game home stand. The Herd will now head down to Norfolk, Virginia to take on the Tides, beginning with a doubleheader on Tuesday. Game one of that doubleheader will begin at 5:05 p.m.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV