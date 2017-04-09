Bisons Sweep RailRiders

(Photo: Photograph Courtesy Buffalo Bisons)

Buffalo's opening day was only a foreshadowing of what was to come. With a win in the books, the Bisons went into a Sunday doubleheader full of confidence and it showed. Winning two games in exciting fashion (4-3, 9-6), the Herd swept the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the first time since June of 2015.

The first game of the day saw a closely contested contest with strong pitching on both ends. Trailing at the bottom of the seventh inning, a Christian Lopes walk-off home run sealed the deal for the Herd to win it 4-3 in his Triple-A debut.

With only seven innings to pull out a win due to the doubleheader, the Bisons needed a comeback effort to win the game when trailing 3-2. With a line drive to centerfield, Rowdy Tellez was able to reach first base to setup an effort to at least tie the game. Lopes had other plans and placed a bomb to left field to get the homer in his debut as a Bison.

Buffalo faced problems early in the first inning of game one with fielding errors from Chris Coghlan and Gregorio Petit. That opened the door for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Clint Frazier and Tyler Wade to score two runs in the early going. However, the Bisons fought back in the second with a two-run single from Dwight Smith Jr.

Mat Latos received his first start of the year for the Bisons in game one and gave up just a single hit in the final three innings after the RailRiders' two-run first. Wil Browning (1-0 earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief.

Another slow start followed for Buffalo in game two but once again the Bisons were able to make a comeback. The Bisons found themselves in a 3-0 deficit after one inning, mostly thanks to a two-run home run from Frazier. But in the fourth an innocent looking single from Luke Maile led to a six-run Herd rally.

Maile grounded a ball to right field to create a chain reaction for Buffalo. Five Bisons followed with singles along with a double from Coghlan to score six in the fourth inning. After Frazier tied the game with another home run, Jason Leblebijian sent a two-run shot into the right field berm to give the Herd the lead again.

The Bisons got three innings out of Matt Dermody followed by two innings with Jeff Beliveau (1-0). Both pitchers gave up three runs apiece and had a pair of strikeouts. Chris Smith was the guy on the mound to put a stop on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's offense and gave up just a single hit in the final two innings.

Buffalo returns to action Monday afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. showdown with the Rochester Red Wings.

